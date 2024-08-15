Indian embassy in Nepal plants saplings under 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign on Independence Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 : In alignment with the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, the Embassy of India in Nepal celebrated India's 78th Independence Day by planting 78 saplings on its premises on Thursday.

"This act of environmental stewardship was echoed by Hon'ble Ain Bahadur Shahi Thakuri, Minister for Forests and Environment, Government of Nepal, who planted a Nili Gulmohar sapling at the Embassy premises," the Indian Embassy said in a statement.

On 11 August 2024, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri also demonstrated his commitment to the campaign by planting another Nili Gulmohar sapling at the Embassy complex, the embassy added.

Members of the Indian diaspora and India-Nepal Friendship associations also joined the effort by planting saplings to promote environmental protection and sustainability.

The 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on World Environment Day in June this year.

While launching the campaign, PM Modi urged individuals to plant trees in tribute to their mothers. This initiative has gained widespread support and participation, galvanising action and underscoring the collective responsibility for protecting our environment.

