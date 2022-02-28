Indian Embassy issues advisory for Indians desiring to be evacuated from Ukraine via Poland

The Embassy of India in Warsaw, Poland, on Sunday (local time) issued an advisory for Indians desiring to be evacuated from Ukraine via Poland.

In a statement, the Embassy of India in Poland said, ten buses have been arranged, operational from February 28 onwards at Shehyni on the Ukraine border to take Indian citizens for transit entry into Poland.

"These buses will be operational from 28th February, 2022 onwards and will drive through the other border checkpoints, e.g., Krakowiec and Budomierz, and will drive them to the residential accommodation arranged by the Embassy at Rszeszow, Poland. This will reduce the crowding at Shehyni and also provide Indian citizens a safe environment away from the cold," read the statement.

The statement said that this facility will be paid for by the Indian government and will be provided free to Indian citizens.

"Please contact Embassy Control Room, Warsaw at +48225400000 (Landline), +48795850877 (WhatsApp), +48792712511 (WhatsApp), to get yourself a seat on one of these buses," the statement said.

"Please call the control room to make reservations for the buses. In case, you do not get a seat on the bus, please do not be agitated as this operation will continue till everyone is evacuated," it added.

"The Embassy is also setting up tents and bringing food and water today evening at the Shehyni Border. We seek your cooperation and understanding to evacuate all of you," the statement added.

( With inputs from ANI )

