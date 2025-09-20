Indian Embassy issues travel advisory for Nepal, urges caution

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 20 : The Indian embassy in Kathmandu on Friday issued a travel advisory for Indian nationals travelling to Nepal, stating that while the situation in the country has improved considerably over the past week, visitors should still exercise due caution and strictly adhere to updates and instructions issued by the mission or local authorities.

"The situation in Nepal has improved considerably over the past week. Road transport and flights are now operating regularly," the Indian embassy wrote in the Nepal advisory.

"Indian nationals travelling to Nepal are, however, advised to exercise due caution and adhere to advisories/updates that may be issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu or local authorities of Nepal," the advisory added.

The advisory also provided dedicated contact details for assistance. Indian citizens in Nepal can reach out to the Embassy through its helpline number +977-9808602881 (including WhatsApp calls), the permanent emergency number +977-9851316807, and via email at [helpdesk.eoiktm@gmail.com].

Meanwhile, Nepal has started clearing charred vehicles from the streets and parking, with the government building getting a fresh paint following the violent protest of last week.

Inside Singhadurbar, the administrative capital of the Himalayan Nation, cranes have been deployed to tow off the charred vehicles and are being dumped in the federal parliament premises for the time being.

Authorities have been marking the vehicles with their registration numbers to ease the insurance claims, as well as to assess the damage inflicted following the violence of September 9.

In the preliminary survey conducted earlier this week, about seven hundred vehicles were torched and permanently damaged. As per the survey by a government staff organisation, more than 250 four-wheelers and more than 450 two-wheelers have been damaged beyond use after being set on fire.

At least 47 four-wheelers and 74 two-wheelers have been torched in the premises of the Prime Minister's Office alone. Amongst the ministries inside Singhadurbar, the Prime Minister's Office, the Home Ministry, and the Federal Parliament Secretariat have inflicted more vehicular damage during the protest.

The newly appointed Prime Minister of the interim government, Sushila Karki, also had to take charge of office in another building, which was being prepared for the Home Ministry, as the main building housing the Prime Minister's Office was torched by protestors.

With election dates announced and life falling back to normalcy, the Prime Minister's Office is getting a new coat of white paint on its exterior.

