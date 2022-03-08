Indian embassy promotes tourism to J-K, Ladakh in Brussels

The Embassy Of India in Brussels, Belgium is promoting tourism to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh here and the campaign is being carried out on multiple buses and tram lines, running on major routes of the city for a fortnight.

The promotion campaign is being run in French and Dutch languages for effective and wider outreach.

While Kashmir posters highlighted its very existence as the literal "Paradise on Earth" with picturesque views of Dal Lake and its mystic sceneries, Ladakh was promoted as an opportunity to "Discover Yourself" by exploring the varied and vibrant culture and traditions there.

With the approaching summer season in India, the Embassy said that it expects more visitors from Belgium, where these beautiful terrains cover two seasons in the upcoming months, ie Spring (March to early May) and Summer (early May to late August).

"Beauty of J-K and Ladakh vibrating in the heart of Europe!!! Embassy Of India Brussels promoting tourism to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in Brussels," the Embassy tweeted along with pictures from the initiative.

( With inputs from ANI )

