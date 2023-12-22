Indian envoy Santosh Jha presents credentials to Sri Lankan President

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 22 : The Indian envoy to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, presented credentials to Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday, the Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said.

Envoy Santosh Jha assumed the charge of Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka.

https://x.com/IndiainSL/status/1738088911187091792?s=20

Taking to X, Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka said, "Assuming charge!! Amb @santjha presented credentials to President H.E @RW_UNP today morning and took charge as High Commissioner of #India to #SriLanka."

Earlier in September, Santosh Jha was appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

According to MEA, High Commissioner Santosh Jha is an IFS officer of batch 1993 and previously served as ambassador of India to Belgium.

MEA had said in a release, "Santosh Jha (IFS: 1993), presently Ambassador of India to Belgium, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly."

Ambassador Santosh Jha assumed the position of Ambassador of India to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union on July 17, 2020.

Ambassador Jha also served at the Indian Embassy in Brussels earlier from 2010 to 2013, when he was the Deputy Chief of Mission. During this time, he also had the distinction of serving as Charge d' Affaires from January to September 2012.

Between 2013 and 2017, Ambassador Jha headed several divisions in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). From July 2013 to September 2014, he headed the MEA Division for Human Resources and Management Affairs. From October 2014 to April 2015, he headed the MEA Division for relations with Western Europe and the European Union, according to MEA.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor