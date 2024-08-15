Indian Envoy Sibi George hoists Tiranga in Japan on 78th Independence Day

Tokyo [Japan], August 15 : Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George hoisted the Indian flag on Thursday at a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo on the 78th Independence Day.

Further, he read out the address to the nation by the President of India at a flag-hoisting ceremony held at the embassy premises on August 15.

This event commemorates India's independence from British rule, achieved on August 15, 1947.

Glimpses of the Flag hoisting ceremony at @IndianEmbTokyo to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India. Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge hoisted the tricolor and read Address to the Nation by President of India.#HarGharTiranga2024 pic.twitter.com/HyXbUmxhLZ— India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) August 15, 2024

Indian Embassy shared some pictures of the envoy hosting the flag and stated on X, "Glimpses of the Flag hoisting ceremony at @IndianEmbTokyo to celebrate the 78th Independence Day of India."

"Ambassador @AmbSibiGeorge hoisted the tricolour and read address to the Nation by President of India," the post added.

Following this, the High Commission of India in Singapore also held a flag-hoisting ceremony and hoisted the National flag at the event.

Flag hoisting ceremony at @HCI_Singapore to celebrate the 78th #IndependenceDay of India. High Commissioner hoisted the tricolor.#IndependenceDay2024 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jUqpIcCOFO — India in Singapore (@HCI_Singapore) August 15, 2024

The High Commission of Indian in Singapore shared a video of flag hosting on X and stated, "Flag hoisting ceremony at @HCI_Singapore to celebrate the 78th #IndependenceDay of India. High Commissioner hoisted the tricolor."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at Red Fort in the national capital, for the 11th consecutive time, on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

After hoisting the Tricolour the Prime Minister received a 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Punjab Regiment Military band, consisting of one JCO and 25 Other Ranks, played the National Anthem during the hositing, of the National Flag and presented the 'Rashtriya Salute'. The Band was conducted by Subedar Major Rajinder Singh.

Earlier, the Prime Minister took his X to greet the country."Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!," PM Modi posted on X on Thursday.

Upon his arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi was received by Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Sanjay Seth and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

After hoisting the flag, PM Modi began his customary address to the nation from the ramparts of the iconic monument.

