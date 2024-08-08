Indian envoy, Sri Lankan Speaker launch friendship 'India-Sri Lanka Friendship Arch'

Colombo [Sri Lanka], August 8 : Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha and Sri Lankan Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, inaugurated the 'Sri Lanka - India Friendship Arch' at the National Sandalwood Garden on Thursday.

The event was a part of the 'Plant4Mother' campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is held as a testament of India-Sri Lanka friendship

"A testament to the long-standing India-Sri Lanka friendship! As part of #Plant4Mother campaign launched by PM @narendramodi, Hon.Speaker @YapaMahinda & HC @santjha jointly inaugurated the 'Sri Lanka - India Friendship Arch' at the National Sandalwood Garden, Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte," the Indian Embassy in Sri Lanka said in a post on X.

"Hon. Min.@ranatungaPR, office bearers of Sri Lanka, India Parliamentary Friendship Association incl. Hon. MPs @MASumanthiran, V. Radhakrishnan, Jagath Kumara Sumithraarachchi & senior officials participated by planting Murutha saplings, symbolising our shared commitment to a greener future," he added.

On the occasion of World Environment Day on June 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign.

He called for planting 140 crore trees across the country. He also planted a Peepal tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the Indian envoy in Sri Lanka also called on former President of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa to exchange views on political developments in Sri Lanka.

"High Commissioner @santjha called on former President of Sri Lanka H.E @PresRajapaksa and exchanged views on political developments in Sri Lanka," the Indian mission stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor