Indian expedition team climbs Mt Kilimanjaro, hoists largest flag

Dodoma [Tanzania], August 9 : An expedition team from the Ministry of Defence, led by 'Divyang' Uday Kumar, made history on Thursday by hoisting the largest Indian flag atop Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa at 19,341 ft.

In a post on X, A Bharat Bhushan Babu, the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence said, "Jai Hind! Sending this message to countrymen from Mt. Kilimanjaro Summit, 19341 feet. We all made it to the Summit between 1300 to 1400 hrs today. 7,800-sq ft Indian flag displayed. Now returning from the summit at 1412 hrs." -Message of the MoD's expedition team led by Divyang Shri Uday Kumar from the highest peak of Africa. The @HMIDarjeeling group has created history by hoisting the largest Indian flag atop the African Summit."

https://x.com/SpokespersonMoD/status/1821575549627883678

Earlier, on June 13, Naval couple Diviya Gautam and Gaurav Gautam successfully scaled Mount Kilimanjaro. The Indian Navy congratulated them for this achievement, noting that it is a significant milestone for a serving woman officer.

Taking to X, a Navy Spokesperson said, "Indian Navy congratulates the Naval couple of Surg Cmde Diviya Gautam & Cmde Gaurav Gautam (retd) on successfully scaling the world's Highest Free Standing mountain & Africa's Highest mountain, Mt Kilimanjaro at a height of 19341 ft."

The Indian Navy said that this feat accomplished by a serving woman officer of the Indian Navy for the first time is noteworthy. A mountain climbing certificate was also issued to the couple.

"This is to certify that Surg Cmde Diviya Gautam (55 years), Indian Navy and Gaurav Gautam (56 years) has successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro (The highest free-standing mountain in the world) to Uruhu peak 5895m on June 6, 2024," the certificate stated.

A free-standing mountain is a mountain that is not part of a mountain range.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor