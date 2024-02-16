Indian national dies in flooding as severe weather batters Australia's Queensland

Melbourne, Feb 16 An Indian national has died in a flooding incident in Queensland as wild weather battered the region with severe rain and thunderstorms, the Indian High Commission in Canberra said on Friday.

Expressing condolences, the Indian mission said that it is in touch with the family and providing all possible assistance.

"Heartbreaking tragedy in Australia: an Indian national lost her life in a flooding incident near Mount Isa, Queensland. Deepest condolence to the family of the deceased. Mission team is in touch for all necessary assistance," the Indian High Commission posted on X.

While further details are awaited, the victim's name was not revealed by the mission.

The local media reported that a 28-year-old woman was found dead inside a partially submerged car in floodwaters in Queensland on Friday.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology in the country has issued a severe thunderstorm alert for parts of southeast Queensland, which includes heavy rainfall warnings across Logan, Redland City and parts of Brisbane.

According to the most recent update by the bureau, a severe thunderstorm was likely to produce heavy rainfall that may lead to flash-flooding in some parts of the state.

