Indian nationals advised to "remain vigilant" while travelling to Israel, Iran: MEA

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday advised Indian nationals travelling to the two countries to "remain vigilant" and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy.

In response to a media query on travel advisory to Iran and Israel, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We continue to closely monitor the situation in the region. We have also noted that Iran and Israel have opened their airspace for several days now. We advise Indian nationals to remain vigilant while travelling to these countries and be in touch with the Indian Embassy."

Earlier on April 14, the Indian embassy in Israel issued an advisory to Indian citizens in Israel to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities.

The embassy further highlighted that they are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with the Israeli authorities.

"In light of recent events in the region, all Indian nationals in Israel are advised to stay calm and adhere to the safety protocols issued by the local authorities (https://www.oref.org.il/en). Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with the Israeli authorities and Indian community members to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the Indian embassy in Israel said in a statement.

https://twitter.com/indemtel/status/1779379978125099400

The embassy further mentioned an emergency helpline number for Indian citizens in Israel.

"For any urgent assistance, please contact the Embassy at 24*7 Emergency Helpline/ContactTel: 1. +972-547520711, +972-543278392. Email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in," it stated.

Recently, two weeks ago Israel launched missile strikes against Tehran on April 19.

The missile launches come after Iran launched several drones and missiles on April 13 towards Israel in retaliation for an alleged Israeli air strike on its consulate in Syria, resulting in the killing of three top Iranian generals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor