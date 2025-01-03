"Indian nationals who desire to travel to Mexico must look at these travel advisories," MEA Spokesperson

New Delhi [India], January 3 : Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal said on Friday that Indians must keep in mind the regulations of Mexico so as to avoid unpleasant experience at their airport.

Jaiswal said that travellers to Mexico must go through all advisories before planning travels there.

"This is to inform Indian travelers going to Mexico that they must follow, keep these countries in mind or follow all the regulations that are there in place so that they are not discomforted when they are traveling to Mexico. So I would urge from this podium that Indian nationals who desire to travel to Mexico must look at these travel advisories as you're planning your travel to Mexico," he said.

Speaking on the issues faced by Indians upon arrival to Mexico, Jaiswal said that Indians must carry relevant documents while traveling to Mexico.

"A number of Indian nationals with Visa has gone to Mexico and they have faced problems for lack of documentation or lack of satisfactory answers to immigration authorities," Jaiswal said.

A statement by Indian Embassy in Rome said, "Mexico has been following strict immigration policies and checks at the border immigration entry points. Many Indian nationals are facing very strict immigration checks upon their arrival in Mexico. They are being detained for several days at the airports in Mexico and thereafter deported to India, resulting in immense hardship and economic loss to the distressed travellers. As their mobile phones are taken away, the detained persons cannot be reached by anyone, including their family and friends causing further distress. In cases of arrivals from third countries or travellers holding visas other than Mexican visas, Indian travellers are subject to even stricter scrutiny by the Mexican Immigration Authorities, and instances of detention/deportation are much higher.

"Indian nationals are hereby advised to keep the above in mind before undertaking any kind of travel to Mexico, so as to avoid unpleasant and unfortunate incidents at the Immigration entry points in Mexico," the statement added.

