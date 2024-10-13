Indian Naval Ship Shardul arrives in Dubai

Dubai [UAE], October 13 : In a bid to strengthen India-UAE maritime cooperation, the Indian Naval Ship Shardul, part of the First Training Squadron, arrived in Dubai as part of its Long Range Training Deployment on Saturday, a statement by the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said.

The statement said that the visit aims to foster goodwill between India and UAE.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi said, "Strengthening India-UAE maritime cooperation! Indian Naval Ship Shardul, part of the First Training Squadron, arrived in Dubai as part of its Long Range Training Deployment. The visit aims to enhance maritime security, interoperability, and foster goodwill between India & UAE."

Earlier on October 6, Indian Naval Ships Tir, Shardul and Indian Coast Guard Ship Veera of First Training Squadron (1TS) of the Indian Navy on long-range training deployment have arrived at Muscat, Oman.

The port call on October 5 further signifies the strengthening of existing defence relations between India and Oman in the maritime domain, said a statement from the Ministry of Defence.

During the visit from October 5 -9, the Indian Navy will engage with Royal Navy of Oman on various aspects of maritime security and interoperability, including harbour interactions and joint exercises.

The deployment will also focus on training exchanges, professional interactions and friendly sports fixtures between the two Navies, the statement said.

In the last ten years, this is the third visit of 1TS to Muscat, Oman. These interactions play a key role in consolidating gains in Naval cooperation and keeping the existing partnerships between both the Navies, it said.

Coinciding with the visit of 1TS, VAdm V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOCINC), Southern Naval Command will be on an official visit to the Sultanate of Oman from October 6 to 9.

During the visit, FOCINC South will hold bilateral discussions with VAdm Abdullah bin Khamis bin Abdullah Al Raisi, Chief of Staff Sultan's Armed Forces (COSSAF) and RAdm Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al -Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO). He will also visit key defence and training installations in Oman.

