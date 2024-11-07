Indian Navy delegation visits EURONAVAL 2024

Paris [France], November 7 : A delegation of the Indian Navy visited the EURONAVAL 2024, which took place in Paris from November 4 to 7. The details of the visit were shared by India's embassy in France.

Euronaval 2024 is the world's largest naval defence trade show which was held from November 4th to 7th in Paris.

The visit by the Indian delegation served to further enhance the Indo-French strategic relations. EURONAVAL served as a platform to showcase innovations and niche technologies in the domain of naval defence and maritime security.

Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM, Vice Chief of Naval Staff engaged actively with leading global defence manufacturers that are progressing various projects of strategic importance with the Indian Armed forces and domestic defence industry under the broad rubric of the 'Make in India' philosophy.

On the heels of the event, India's Ambassador to France, Jawed Ashraf too discussed issues of national security and naval capability development in the backdrop of EURONAVAL with Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, AVSM, VSM, VCNS.

India was among the 104 countries invited to attend the world's largest naval defence trade show which was held in Paris from November 4-7.

This year, there were shows on innovative solutions to protect naval forces and maritime infrastructure against air and surface drones, next-generation anti-ship missiles, missile systems to destroy multiple hostile drones and many other latest features to strengthen naval forces around the world.

The event, focussed on innovation, sovereignty and international cooperation, which brought together the key players in the Naval industry which includes shipbuilders, equipment manufacturers, institutions and experts.

The event offered a unique opportunity to discover the latest technological developments that will shape the navies of tomorrow.

Earlier in an interview with ANI, during the 2024 defence exhibition in France, Hugues du Plessis d'Argentre, Managing Director of Euronaval, emphasised the long-standing cooperation between the two countries particularly in the naval defence. He mentioned 70 years of cooperation between both the countries adding that the France has helped establish 20 factories in India and facilitates local production of critical naval assets, including submarines, under the 'Make in India' vision.

The event solidified the defence relationships between key global players, including India and France.

