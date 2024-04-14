Indian Student Killed in Canada: 24-Year-Old Brutally Murdered in Vancouver

A 24-year-old student from Haryana was shot dead by unknown miscreants inside an Audi car in Canada's Vancouver, police said. The incident took place on April 12. In a statement, the Vancouver Police said they found Chirag Antil dead inside a car in the area after residents heard sounds of gunshots. So far, no arrests have been made and an investigation was on.

Chirag Antil went to Vancouver from Sonipat in Haryana on a study visa in 2022 to pursue an MBA. He had obtained his degree and was working.His family appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for justice and to make arrangements for bringing his body back home for last rites.

The victim's brother, Ronit, said he spoke to Chirag Antil on the morning of April 12. He said his brother looked happy before he was shot dead.We have continuously spoken over the phone with the policeman who gave us this news. But we were not told anything as to how this incident happened. We appeal to PM Modi and Jaishankar to ensure justice as soon as possible," he added.Ronit said he and his mother were in constant touch with Chirag Antil's friends. In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Vancouver expressed great sorrow over the death of Chirag Antil.