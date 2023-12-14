Indian warship INS Kadmatt docks in Manila port to bolster India-Philippines maritime cooperation

Manila [Philippines], December 14 : In a bid to bolster maritime cooperation between India and the Philippines, the Indian warship INS Kadmatt docked at the Philippine's Manila port on Monday.

INS Kadmatt is an indigenously designed and built anti-submarine warfare corvette equipped with a state-of-the-art anti-submarine weapon suite.

The Indian warship visit is part of the ongoing Long Range Op Deployment, which includes a wide range of engagement between personnel of both the Navies.

These engagements involve professional interactions, subject-matter expert Exchange and cross-deck visits aimed at enhancing cooperation and exchanging best practices. Visits by schoolchildren, community outreach, and social impact activities are also planned during the visit.

Additionally, after departure from Manila, a Maritime Partnership Exercise is scheduled in the South China Sea between INS Kadmatt and BRP Ramon Alcaraz, an off-shore patrol vessel of the Philippine Navy.

India and the Philippines are conducting a maritime partnership exercise (MPX) in the West Philippine Sea to boost maritime cooperation, the Indian Embassy in Manila announced Wednesday.

Speaking on the arrival of INS Kadmatt, Indian envoy to Philippines, Shambhu Kumaran said, "The Philippines is centrally located in the Indo-Pacific and we are very close partners, fellow democracies. We have a shared interest in peace and stability of the region a lot of complementarities. So, you will expect that India will continue a strong Navy and maritime security engagement," Philippine News Agency quoted.

"On the national security pillar, defense cooperation and maritime security is very important," he further said.

The envoy said New Delhi will also continue supporting Manila in calling for the adherence to a rules-based order and respect for international law amid latest developments in the South China Sea.

Earlier in June, EAM Jaishankar called the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) meeting with Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo "productive and comprehensive".

Jaishankar and Philippines Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo co-chaired the 5th India-Philippines Joint Commission on Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in New Delhi.

India and the Philippines will this year celebrate the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Recently, amid the recent face-offs between Chinese and Philippines vessels, Manila had summoned Beijing's ambassador.

Philippines Foreign Ministry spokesperson Teresita Daza had told a news conference that Manila had filed new diplomatic protests over the incidents and "the Chinese ambassador has also been summoned".

The Philippines had said that its vessels were hit by Chinese water cannon as they tried to send supplies to Filipino fishermen at Scarborough Shoal, which was seized by Beijing in 2012 after a months-long stand-off.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor