Indian Woman, Toddler Die by Suicide in UAE; Husband, In-Laws Booked for Dowry Harassment

Vipanchika M. and her 1.5-year-old daughter committed suicide at Al Nahda in Sharjah, UAE, and Kundara Police filed charges against her husband on Monday. Her husband, Nitheesh, was charged by the police with aiding suicide and dowry harassment, followed by her sister-in-law Neethu and her father-in-law Mohanan. Last Tuesday, Vipanchika, 33, and her child were found hanging in Al Nahda in Sharjah, reported The Times of India. She married Nitheesh in November 2020 after seven years of employment as a clerk at a private company in Sharjah.

Vipanchika allegedly wrote a suicide note that was posted on her Facebook profile but was deleted later, reported The Times of India. She described in the note the extreme suffering she endured at the hands of her sister-in-law, father-in-law, and husband. Vipanchika's last words, which described the alleged abuse, were included. The note detailed her husband's alleged infidelity, ongoing dowry demands, and attempts to isolate her by seizing her identity credentials.

The note said, "They all need my money," and it disclosed that her in-laws had allegedly stopped her from having regular contact with her husband, frequently implying that he "would have gotten a better woman."

The family of Vipanchika stated that they would continue their legal battle because the police case gave them hope. The family, particularly Shailaja, Vipanchika's mother, insisted that a postmortem be performed here and that the bodies of her daughter and grandchild be returned right away. In this regard, the family complained with the Indian consulate, the state police head, the chief minister's office, and the Centre.

"I must know the reason for her suicide, and all people behind her death must be brought before the law. I need justice as a transparent probe must be ensured," said Shailaja, reported the Times of India. She said that those who killed her daughter should not walk free. Her mother said Vipanchika was subjected to intense harassment by her husband and his relatives. She claimed that her daughter's love for her husband was the only mistake she made and that this tragedy resulted from her silence. She swore to do whatever it took to get her daughter justice.