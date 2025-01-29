"Indians are like sugar in milk, mix seamlessly...": MP CM Mohan Yadav hails diaspora during Japan visit

Tokyo [Japan], January 29 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav hailed Indian diaspora in Japan, referring to them as "sugar in milk," and hailed their hard work and achievements while saying that they enrich whichever place they go to.

In his interaction with diaspora members on Wednesday, MP CM Yadav said, "Indians are like sugar in milk. They add sweetness and mix seamlessly wherever they go. We connect with the feeling of welfare in whichever country Indians go".

"You have found a way a made a path. The future generations will benefit from what you have created," he added.

He brought to attention the significant changes which have come in India in the last 10 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and highlighted that during his visits now, people become very happy and festive.

The Madhya Pradesh CM further highlighted PM Modi's vision for the country and said India wants to progress as a 'Vishwaguru' in the world.

He said that just like how a "guru" lights the path, the diaspora is present in the "country of sun", referring to Japan. Highlighting similarities between India and Japan, CM Yadav said that it is through these similarities and culture that India and Japan find each other closer.

Drawing comparisons with the previous regimes, Mohan Yadav said while Madhya Pradesh had only 5 medical colleges under Congress, in 20 years of BJP government, the rise has risen to 30, and will further reach 50.

"We had 5 medical colleges in Madhya Pradesh when Congress was in power in the state. In 20 years of the BJP government, the number of medical colleges increased to 30. In the next two years, this will increase to 50 medical colleges... This is the same case in all the sectors... We have to utilise PM Narendra Modi's leadership... No matter which government is in power, our country should progress," Yadav added.

Notably, this is the first official tour by a Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister to Japan.

CM Yadav also met with Yasushi Furukawa, Japan's State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, and discussed promoting tourism between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, and enhancing the rich heritage.

"Tokyo, Japan: At the Office of the State Minister, Kasumigaseki, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, I had a meeting with H.E. Mr. Yasushi Furukawa, State Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, where we discussed the vast potential of Tourism, Infrastructure, and Land bank in Madhya Pradesh. As the heart of India, Madhya Pradesh is one of the leading states in tourism. In this regard, we emphasized the importance of promoting tourism between Japan and Madhya Pradesh, as well as enhancing the rich heritage of both nation," he said in a post on X.

MP CM Yadav has engaged in a series of high-level meetings with business leaders, government officials, and investors during his visit to Japan.

