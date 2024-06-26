India's 'ambitions great', will play key role: US official on collaboration on semiconductor

Washington, June 26 India may be at an early stage in semiconductor design and manufacturing but its "ambitions are great" and it will increasingly play a key role in the field, a top US official said on Wednesday.

"So I think, what we've seen and I've said is that perhaps the area that has sparked the greatest set of ambitions is around (semiconductors)... the prospect for India to increasingly play a key role in semiconductors... both supply chains, development (and) design, basically across the board," US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell said in response to a question by IANS on how India and US could help each other in ensuring free and fair availability of semiconductors given the global crisis over their production and supply amid China's ambitious designs.

"In many respects, India is still at an early stage here, but India's ambitions are great," he said.

Addressing a virtual press briefing on the Initiative for Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) and his recent trip to India, the official also said that several US and international firms were partnering with India in this field.

"And I think a number of American and international firms that are in partnership with India... (to) not only make technological advances into the future, but alleviate potential bottlenecks and by chains that are going to be central to ensure smooth functioning of the global economy. So I think your question is spot on.

"And what we see, I said, is providing a venue for basically assisting with strategic introductions, providing confidence to investors and also to help and support increasing engagements around every element of semiconductor production, manufacture, and design," he added.

The iCET, which drives cooperation in key technology-related issues, is described to be at the heart of the bilateral relationship and sees the two sides cooperate in the fields of space, semiconductors, advanced telecommunications, AI, quantum, and biotech.

