India's Apr-Nov fiscal deficit widens to 58.9% of 2022-23 target

New Delhi, Dec 30 India's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 9.78 lakh crore in the April-November period of 2022-23, which is 58.9 per cent of the Union Budget's target of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for the current fiscal, government data showed.

As per Controller General of Accounts (CGA) data, the revenue deficit stood at Rs 5.73 lakh crore, or 57.8 per cent, of the current fiscal's target of Rs 9.91 lakh crore.

The government's total expenditure was Rs 24.43 lakh crore, or 61.9 per cent, of the Budget's target of Rs 39.45 lakh crore, as per the data.

Fiscal deficit is the difference between the state's revenue and spending. It shows the shortfall in revenue.

