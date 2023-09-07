India's G20 Presidency led to many initiatives and achievements: Sources

New Delhi [India], September 7 : As New Delhi is gearing up to host the annual summit on September 9-10, India's G20 Presidency has resulted in many initiatives and achievements, sources said.

India took the lead in the annual G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting by being the first to deliver a fully negotiated and embraced G20 Foreign Ministers Outcome Document and Chair Summary (FMM ODCS), sources said.

The comprehensive document released after the G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting highlighted critical themes relevant to member states, including the strengthening of multilateralism, countering terrorism, and addressing global health concerns, among others.

As part of its G20 Presidency, India played host to the inaugural 'Voice of the Global South Summit.' With participation from 125 nations across ten sessions spanning two days, this landmark event provided a platform for participants to voice their concerns, ideas, challenges, and priorities of the developing world.

The G20 Meeting of Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS), which was also held under India’s Presidency, supported the launching of Millets And otHer Ancient Grains International Research Initiative (MAHARISHI), which is an endeavour to develop mechanisms to connect researchers and institutions, encourage information sharing and organise capacity-building activities, among other across the G20 countries, according to sources.

The inception meeting of the G20 EMPOWER (G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation) group was also held under India’s Presidency. The G20 Alliance for the Empowerment and Progression of Women’s Economic Representation (EMPOWER) is an alliance of G20 business leaders and governments, aiming at accelerating women’s leadership and empowerment in the private sector, sources said.

After the G20 Digital Economy Ministers’ meeting was held, a consensus was reached on creating the Digital Public Infrastructures (DPIs). In addition, there was consensus around ‘Cyber Security in the Digital Economy and Digital Skills, according to sources.

Also under India's G20 Presidency, the Meeting of G20-Chief Science Advisers Roundtable (G20-CSAR) was initiated. The meeting saw discussions on issues such as ‘Opportunities in One Health for better disease control and pandemic preparedness, synergizing global Efforts to Expand Access to Scholarly Scientific Knowledge, diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in Science & Technology (S&T) and an institutional mechanism for inclusive, continuous and action-oriented global S&T policy dialogue, according to sources.

In an endeavour to reform and reinforce multilateralism, India also revitalised discussions regarding reforms of international institutions, including the United Nations Security Council and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs), sources said.

Further, an independent Expert Group was formed under India's G20 Presidency to provide recommendations for bolstering Multilateral Development Banks and improving its efficiency in confronting challenges faced during the 21st century.

India is all set to host the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9-10. Notably, India assumed the G20 presidency on December 1 last year and about 200 meetings related to G20 were organized in 60 cities across the country.

The Group of G20 (G20) comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, United Kingdom, and the United States along with the European Union. Currently, G20 members account for more than 80 per of the world's GDP, 75 per cent of global trade, and 60 per cent of the global population.

Hotels have been booked across Delhi to accommodate world leaders. Preparations and security checks are underway in the national capital for the upcoming G20 summit. World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, among others, will be in India to attend the G20 summit.

The summit is scheduled to be hosted at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre at Pragati Maidan in the national capital. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi summit, stating the leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

