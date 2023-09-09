India's G20 Presidency roadmap for inclusive, human-centric development: President Murmu

New Delhi [India], September 9 : President Droupadi Murmu posted a welcome note for all the heads of delegation of the G20 nations and other participating countries in the G20 summit.

President Murmu reiterated India’s theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’ and said that the vision will give way for sustainable, inclusive and human-centric development.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, “A warm welcome to all Heads of Delegations of the G20 nations, Guest countries, and International Organisations participating in the 18th G20 Summit in New Delhi. India's G20 Presidency theme, ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future’, is a global roadmap for sustainable, inclusive, and human-centric development. I wish the participants of G20 Summit every success in their efforts towards realising this vision.”

The summit is being attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

President Murmu will also host a G20 dinner in the national capital today. A total of 170 guests are on the list of special invitees to the G20 dinner.

Apart from foreign leaders and heads of delegates, Chief ministers of all the states, cabinet and state ministers, secretaries in the Central government, and other distinguished guests have been invited to the gala dinner that will be held at the multi-function hall of the Bharat Mandapam.

The event's host, President Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former President Ram Nath Kovind, and former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will join the dinner party.

However, leaders from other political parties have not been invited. Former Prime Ministers Dr. Manmohan Singh and HD Deve Gowda have also been invited to the special occasion. However, Deve Gowda on Friday informed that he won't be able to attend the G20 dinner hosted by President Murmu due to health reasons.

India is hosting the G20 Leader’s Summit in the national capital at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam on September 9-10. The Summit would commence with the arrival of the world leaders at the venue (Bharat Mandapam) from 9.30 am onwards.

The first session of the G20 Summit: 'One Earth' will take place. One Earth will be one of the main topics of discussion during the session at the G20 leaders' summit. This session will focus on accelerating climate action through increased mitigation and strengthening the agenda of global net zero emission as soon as possible.

Notably, the theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future” - is drawn from the ancient Sanskrit text of the Maha Upanishad. Essentially, the theme affirms the value of all life – human, animal, plant, and microorganisms – and their interconnectedness on the planet Earth and in the wider universe.

After the conclusion of the 'One Earth' session, and followed by lunch, another session of 'One Family' would be conducted at 3.00 p.m. as a part of the Summit.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida are among the key leaders who are going to attend the event in the country's capital city.

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be taking part in the weekend summit. China, however, will be represented at the summit by Chinese Premier Li Qiang, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will represent Russia.

This is the first time that the G20 Summit is being hosted by India. Extensive preparations have been underway to portray India's tradition and strength. India aims to achieve the twin objectives of adding the African Union as a member of G20 and resolving disagreements about a joint statement related to the war in Ukraine at the Summit.

