"India's global trust is the result of hard work of Indians worldwide": Om Birla lauds Indian diaspora in UK

London [UK], January 9 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday lauded the Indian diaspora in the UK for their contributions, stating that the growing global trust in India is the result of the hard work and work efficiency of Indians living across the world. Birla highlighted how Indians' culture of service, work ethic, and contributions to their respective nations have helped shape India's image globally, free from political influence.

While addressing the Indian diaspora at India House on Wednesday, Birla said, "I wish you all a very happy new year. January is a month of festivals and celebrations in India and places across the world, where Indians live. In some places, it is celebrated as Makar Sankranti, some places celebrate it as Pongal and Lohri. India is a land of festivals, religion, spirituality, and culture and you all are away from India but your heart and culture are still of India."

Birla said that leaders of all the nations he has travelled to believe that the 21st century is of India. He also spoke about his meeting with leaders in the UK. He said that leaders in the UK have trust in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Om Birla said, "I am happy that because of your hard work, work efficiency, your excellency in all the work, India's name is echoing across the world. Whichever country I went to, the President, Prime Minister or Speaker, they all believed that the 21st century is of India. I met several high-level leaders in the UK and held talks. They also said the coming time is of India and the solution to challenges and problems faced by the world in the coming time will come from the people of India."

"I am happy that leaders in the UK have trust and belief in India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The trust that the world has in India is built due to the hard work of the Indians living across the world and the culture, culture of service, work culture, hard work, and contribution to the development of that nation while staying away from politics. This is India's image and this is the image of the people of India in the world," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attended a reception held in his honour at India House in London on Wednesday. India's High Commissioner to the UK, Vikram Doraiswami, was also present.

Earlier in the day, Birla met with UK House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle and highlighted India's distinction as the "world's largest and most vibrant democracy." Birla congratulated Hoyle on his re-election as the Speaker of the UK House of Commons.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he stated, "Pleased to meet H.E. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, in London today. Congratulated him on his re-election as Speaker of the House of Commons for the second time. Highlighted India's distinction as the world's largest and most vibrant democracy, with a strong foundation at the grassroots level."

"Emphasized Election Commission of India's (@ECISVEEP) impressive track record of conducting free, fair, transparent, and impartial elections, ensuring the integrity of India's electoral process. Also mentioned about our focus on gender equality," he added.

Birla also attended a lunch hosted by Hoyle at the Palace of Westminster. He expressed confidence that the ties between the two nations will further be strengthened by his visit.

"Glad to be with my gracious host H.E. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons and other dignitaries during the lunch hosted by Mr. Hoyle at the Palace of Westminster. India and the United Kingdom enjoy a deep and special relationship. Our ties remain strong, based on mutual respect, shared democratic values and our commitment to human dignity and the Rule of Law. Confident that this visit would further strengthen the deep-rooted friendly ties between the Parliaments of India and the United Kingdom and the people of the two countries," Om Birla posted on X.

Om Birla also held a meeting with the UK's Minister for Intergovernmental Relations, Pat McFadden and thanked him for his appreciation of India's robust growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, Birla stated, "Had a pleasant meeting with H.E. Mr. Pat McFadden, Minister for Intergovernmental Relations of the United Kingdom. We had discussions ranging from free trade and exchange, better people-to-people contact and strong economic ties to information technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and creativity. Thanked him for his appreciation of India's robust growth under the leadership of Prime Minister @narendramodi."

"Our historic relations have evolved into a robust, multifaceted and mutually beneficial partnership covering multiple sectors including Defence, Health, Education and climate change. The resilience of our relations was evident in our cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic including on development of vaccines. Hope that India-UK relations will receive a fresh impetus under the new Government in the United Kingdom," he added.

Lok Sabha Speaker is on a five-day official visit to the United Kingdom, Scotland and Guernsey, an official statement said. During his visit to Scotland, Birla will meet Alison Johnstone MSP, Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament, and John Swinney MSP, First Minister of Scotland. He will also interact with cross-party Members of the Scottish Parliament, according to the official statement.

On January 10, Birla will chair the meeting of the Standing Committee of Conference of Speakers and Presiding Officers of the Commonwealth (CSPOC) in Guernsey. He will chair this meeting in his capacity as the host of the 28th CSPOC, which is scheduled to be held in India in 2026. Birla will also meet his counterparts from other Parliaments on the sidelines of this meeting.

