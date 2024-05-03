India's 'Mandvi to Muscat' lecture series creates awareness about contributions of Indian community in boosting ties

Muscat [Oman], May 3 : The eight-month-long India's iconic 'Mandvi to Muscat' lecture series has concluded with the lecture increasing awareness about the contributions of the Indian community in strengthening India-Oman ties.

The landmark lecture series 'Mandvi to Muscat: Indian Community and the Shared History of India and Oman' was organised by the Indian embassy in Muscat, and concluded on Wednesday.

Notably, the 'Mandvi to Muscat' lecture series is in line with and inspired by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a proactive and sustained engagement with the Indian diaspora communities spread worldwide.

The lecture series has helped in making a meaningful contribution to promoting a better understanding of the history of the Indian community in Oman.

Moreover, it has enabled a better appreciation of their role in nurturing and strengthening the special bilateral relationship between the two nations.

Over 300 people attended the event held at the Mahajan Recreation Centre in Al Wadi Al Kabir including dignitaries, scholars and prominent members from Omani, Indian and Indian-Omani communities.

Prof Dr Calvin Allen from the US, the noted authority on the subject, gave the final lecture.

Allen's lecture provided a panoramic view of the rich history of the Indian diaspora in Oman, spanning from prehistoric times to the modern era.

From ancient trade routes to contemporary collaborations, Dr. Allen explained the cultural exchanges, people-to-people ties, and socio-economic interactions that have shaped the close bond between the two countries.

Additionally, Harshendu Shah traced the evolution of Indian schools in Oman and Kiran Asher, a Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardee presented a detailed narrative of Oman's Hindu temples, highlighting the inclusive ethos of Omani society.

Moreover, P Mohammad Ali, recipient of the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman award, shared poignant anecdotes from his inspiring journey during the modern renaissance in Oman, while Dharmin Ved offered insights into the illustrious history of the Ved family, adding to the stories of deep-rooted people-to-people connections between India and Oman.

The attendees included the director-general of the National Museum, New Delhi BR Mani, the Secretary-General of the National Museum of Oman, Jamal al-Moosawi, Chairman of Oman Historical Association, Sayyid Nooh bin Mohammed Al Busaidi and Advisor for Foreign Trade and International Cooperation at the Ministry of Commerce, Pankaj Khimji.

Amit Narang, Ambassador of India to the Sultanate of Oman, in his address, underscored the significance of the 'Mandvi to Muscat' series in revitalizing awareness about the contributions of the Indian community in strengthening India-Oman ties.

He further stressed that all the papers presented during the lecture series will be compiled and published into a book.

The lecture series was inaugurated by Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on October 19, 2023, and the event was concluded on May 1, marking the conclusion of an 8-month journey, offering rich insights into the historical connections between the two countries.

Moreover, the lecture series was also attended by distinguished academics, historians and anthropologists based in Oman, India, the US and UAE including M. Redha Bhacker, a noted scholar from Oman; Chaya Goswami, historian of the western Indian Ocean from India; Sanjeev Sanyal, Member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council; Prof. James Onley, Historian from the American University Sharjah; Sandhya Rao Mehta, Associate Professor at Sultan Qaboos University; and Swagath Pani, an Anthropologist Historian based in the US.

Additionally, the family histories of Ratansi Purushottam, Khimji Ramdas, Naranjee Hirjee, Lakhoo Ved, Toprani, and Shah Nagardas families were narrated by the latest generations of these houses.

In more modern times, the experiences of Syed Mohammed Rafay from Bihar and Mohamed Ali from Kerala were presented.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor