"India's message was simple, clear; will respond to any escalation by Pakistan:" Envoy Vinay Kumar

Moscow [Russia], May 24 : Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar said that India's message to Pakistan was "simple and clear" that any escalation would be met with a response.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, he said, "Our message was very simple and very clear that India will respond to any escalation by Pakistan. They had started with terrorist attack in Pahalgam and there had to be a response."

Further, the envoy emphasised that, "every action will have consequences."

Highlighting India's stance, he affirmed, "Our message was crystal clear to all the leaders who spoke to Indian leaders that if Pakistan wants to cease fire, if Pakistan wants to stop this, then they simply have to call the Indian military command."

After India's response to Pakistan escalation; on May 9 and 10, Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) called the Indian DGMO to offer a ceasefire, which was accepted.

"So after two days on 9th or 10th night when Indian Air Force responded to Pakistani escalation, Pakistani DGMO called and offered ceasefire and the ceasefire was accepted. So to repeat the ceasefire came into being by request of Pakistani DGMO to his Indian counterpart," he said.

AAP MP Ashok Kumar Mittal, part of an all-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, emphasized India's commitment to peace, citing the motto "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the whole world is one family).

Mittal expressed pain over the April 22 Pahalgam attack, where 26 people were killed, saying it was an attempt to create "panic and enmity based on religion."

"India is a peaceful country. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - the whole world is one family - this is our motto, and PM Modi follows it strictly. But, at the same time, if anything is put up on us, like a terror attack, we will respond to that," he said.

"26 people were killed in Pahalgam, but more painful was that they were killed based on religion and in front of their families... This was an attempt made by Pakistan to create panic and enmity based on religion. But, they couldn't succeed," he added.

Samajwadi Party's Rajeev Rai highlighted the strong cooperation between India and Russia, particularly in combating terrorism and said that "India-Russia cooperation is really old... And the way we have a deep relationship, we think it will continue in the future, it will continue to move forward."

Rai mentioned the effective use of the S-400 system, stating, "S-400 is used well. We foiled many of their missiles."

Further, Rai emphasized Russia's solidarity with India in combating terrorism, saying, "Russia said no compromise on terrorism. We are with you in all solidarity and all our support will be there with India to combat terrorism."

He criticized Pakistan's role in terrorism and affirmed, "The problem is with the Pakistan army. The civilian government in Pakistan... is a puppet government."

"A loser army chief will get a field marshal, will be decorated with a field marshal. So this is the way the army behaves there," he added.

Earlier, the all-party delegation to Russia, led by Kanimozhi, held a press conference in Moscow where they shared how terrorism being spread by Pakistan is harming the world at large, and that India wants to act as an ambassador of the anti-terrorist drive of the world.

Apart from Russia, the delegation's visit spans several countries, including Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain, highlighting Operation Sindoor and India's unwavering fight against terrorism.

On May 7, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.

These steps come in the wake of the barbaric Pahalgam terrorist attack in which 25 Indians and one Nepali citizen were murdered.

