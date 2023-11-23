India's Presidency brought voice of Global South into heart of G20 discourse: Vice President Dhankhar

New Delhi [India], November 23 : Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said India's G20 Presidency brought the voice of the Global South into the heart of G20 discourse. He said this is the game changer in world polity.

"India's Presidency has brought the voice of the global south into the heart of G20 discourse. This is the game changer in world polity," the vice president said while addressing the International Finals of G20-The Indian Navy Quiz.

The Indian Navy Quiz ThINQ went global this year to commemorate 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal' with India assuming the G20 chairmanship. Thus, the quiz has appropriately been re-envisioned as "G20 THINQ" comprising a 'National' and an 'International' round. The International Finals was conducted on November 23 at the India Gate.

The Vice President said: "India's Presidency at G20 had elevated the nation's stature on the global stage. The world was stunned having seen such an organisation and the result was for the welfare of humanity. Our Presidency has been inclusive, ambitious and people-centric."

He said it embodies "both, our way of life as also our global outlook. It is a thread that connects us together, not just as members of a nation, but as integral players of a global community."

"Today, it has become India's clarion call to the world for peace, harmony and humanism!" he added.

He further said: "The vision of the leadership has truly made it and I emphasize that this has been a unique G20 program a unique G20 presidentship. It became 'People's G20' and was celebrated as a festival all over the country and the world members rejoiced it."

"The inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of G20 on the premise of India's initiative and considerate efforts is a historic step. This inclusion will strengthen G20 as never before," he added.

In a historic development, the New Delhi Declaration was adopted by the leaders of the G20 leaders during the Leader's Summit here in New Delhi.

The biggest takeaway of the declaration was that all 83 paras of the declaration were passed unanimously with a 100 per cent consensus along with China and Russia in agreement. For the first time, the declaration contained no footnote or Chair's Summary.

Also, the declaration being the most ambitious, contained 112 outcomes both the outcomes and annexed documents which is two-and-a-half- times more than any other.

The vice president said: "G20 Leaders Declaration is not a document, it's a historic declaration. What is indicated therein spells out how in future nations will conduct themselves, in accordance with a legal regime and global order."

"It is the global acknowledgement of India's role in bridging the North-South divide and overcoming strong East-West polarisation. Both these aspects had headwinds. They were not on centre stage. Our Prime Minister worked hard, has a vision and he got it executed and fructified in the shape of the declaration," he said.

"It is thus a recognition of Bharat as a voice of peace and moderation in a world ridden with divisions facing configurations," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor