IndiGo announces direct flight between Mumbai, Istanbul

New Delhi, Oct 11 IndiGo airline on Tuesday announced the launch of direct flight between Mumbai-Istanbul in its bid to strengthen international connectivity, an official said.

These new routes and additional frequencies will enhance international connectivity between India and Turkey and beyond, through IndiGo's code share with Turkish Airlines.

Indigo said that these flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions.

Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales, IndiGo, said: "In line with our vision to strengthen international connectivity from India, we have launched a new connection between Mumbai- Istanbul. This will enhance international capacity and offer more options to the consumers. Istanbul is a major city in Turkey which is world-famous for its rich history and culture, stunning scenery, magnificent structures, and a plethora of aspects. Istanbul is a prominent centre of trade and commerce.

"Mumbai, the commercial capital of India, is a mix of iconic old-world charm architecture, strikingly modern high rises, cultural and traditional structures, and whatnot. Mumbai is all about art, history, culture, food, theatre, cinema, nightlife, and a lot more. We will strive to stay true to our promise of affordable fares, on-time performance, courteous and hassle-free service across a wide network."

This connection will further enhance tourist footprint in Istanbul, offering easy access to attractions like Hagia Sophia Mosque, Dolmabahce Palace, Bosphorus Strait, Istanbul Sea Life Aquarium, Blue Mosque, Grand Bazaar and Spice Bazaar, Turkish and Islamic Arts Museum and Istanbul Cevahir Mall.

These flights will not only promote international tourism, trade, and commerce, but also make travel affordable to these destinations through direct connections and additional capacity.

