Indonesia arrests 103 foreigners linked to cybercrime in Bali

Jakarta, June 28 Indonesia's Directorate General of Immigration arrested 103 foreigners at a villa on the resort island of Bali, alleging their involvement in cybercrime activities.

"They are suspected of committing cybercrimes in their countries but operating from Bali," said Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim on Friday.

Among the arrested individuals, there were 12 women and 91 men, reports Xinhua news agency.

Despite initially suspecting issues with their residence permits, evidence revealed their involvement in cyber fraud, cross-border skimming, and online gambling.

During the arrests, police confiscated computers, laptops, hundreds of cell phones, and various software components.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor