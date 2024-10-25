Indonesia Bans Sale and Operation of Apple's iPhone 16; Here Is Why



The Indonesian government has banned the sale and operation of Apple's iPhone 16 in the country, a decision that has taken the tech giant by surprise. Launched in India in September, the iPhone 16 saw significant demand, with long lines forming in metro cities across the country, reflecting the ongoing iPhone craze. This sudden ban on the iPhone 16 marks a notable development for Apple in the Southeast Asian market.

On Tuesday, Indonesia's Minister of Industry, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, announced a ban on the sale of Apple's iPhone 16 in the country. In addition to prohibiting its sale, citizens have been warned against purchasing the device from abroad. Under the law, using an iPhone 16 in Indonesia is considered a crime, and Kartasasmita urged the public to report any instances of the device being found in the country.

The ban on Apple's iPhone 16 in Indonesia stems from the company's failure to fulfill its investment commitments. Apple has invested only 1.48 trillion rupiah (approximately $95 million) out of the promised 1.71 trillion rupiah, falling short by nearly 230 billion rupiah (around $14.75 million). An extension of the TKDN (Domestic Component Level) certification is still pending, and earlier this month, Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita confirmed that the iPhone 16 would not be permitted for sale in Indonesia. The government is awaiting further investment from Apple, as companies are required to meet a minimum of 40% local content value for TKDN certification.

Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed that the company is considering the establishment of a research and development facility in Indonesia. In April, he discussed potential production plans with President Joko Widodo during a meeting in Jakarta.

