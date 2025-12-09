Indonesia: Deadly Fire in Central Jakarta Building Kills 20; Search Operations Continue

A devastating fire erupted at a seven-storey commercial building in Jakarta on Tuesday, resulting in the tragic deaths of at least 20 people, officials confirmed. According to Central Jakarta Police Chief Susatyo Purnomo Condro, the blaze began around noon on the first floor and quickly spread to the upper levels of the structure. At the time of the incident, some employees were inside having lunch, while others had already left for their break. Firefighting teams were deployed immediately, and although the flames have now been brought under control, search operations for additional victims are still underway.

Kebakaran di Gedung Terra Drone, Jln. Letjend Suprapto No.17 Kel.Cempaka Putih masih dalam proses pemadaman. Kabarnya banyak pekerja yg terjebak, 17 orang dikabarkan meninggal dunia.



Kebakaran di PT. Terra Drone Cempaka Putih Jakpus yg terbakar sejak siang tadi hingga saat ini masih dalam proses pemadaman. Banyak pegawai yg terjebak & mencoba menyelamatkan diri ke atas ruko.



Kabar terakhir 20 orang MD. 😭



Authorities reported that the confirmed death toll reached 20 by Tuesday afternoon, with the number likely to be updated as rescue efforts continue. Condro stated that the primary focus remains on evacuation, emergency treatment of survivors, and cooling down the burnt sections of the building to prevent reignition. The affected building houses Terra Drone Indonesia, a company offering drone technology and aerial surveying services to industries including mining and agriculture. Emergency response teams, police personnel and medical units remain at the scene to assist victims and assess the structural damage.