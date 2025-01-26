Indonesia delegation sings 'Kuch kuch hota hai' in President's banquet

New Delhi [India], January 26 : In a heartfelt showcase of soft culture influencing bilateral ties between two countries, an Indonesian delegation sang the famous Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday.

The delegation hosted in honour of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at the Rashtrapati Bhavan included senior Indonesian ministers.

The title track from the movie of the same name 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The directorial debut of Karan Johar was a huge blockbuster both in India and overseas.

The song, composed by Jatin Lalit and sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik, was a major hit among the audience and still continues to captivate people.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on his first state visit to India. He will grace the 76th Republic Day celebrations as its Chief Guest at Kartvya Path today.

The 76th Republic Day celebrations will also see Indonesia's Genderang Suling Canka Lokananta, a 190-member ensemble band from the Indonesian Military Academy (Akmil), that embodies discipline and military tradition.

This unique blend of military music and noble values reflects the spirit and honour of the academy.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on sectors like defence, security, maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

