Indonesia starts exporting electricity to Papua New Guinea

Jakarta, July 15 Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape met at the Bogor Palace on Monday to discuss cooperation in various fields, including electricity exports to the border region.

"Regarding the development of the electricity network by PT PLN at the border, I would like to announce that starting today, electricity has been turned on in Wutung," Widodo said at a joint press conference, reports Xinhua news agency.

The electricity network runs from Jayapura in Indonesia to Wutung in Papua New Guinea, thanks to a collaboration between Indonesia's state-owned electricity company PT PLN and its Papua New Guinea counterpart PNG Power Ltd.

Widodo emphasised Indonesia's commitment to supporting development in Papua New Guinea, highlighting projects such as the renovation of a hospital in Port Moresby and the construction of public facilities in West Sepik.

During the meeting, the leaders also discussed a memorandum of understanding covering the health, transportation, education, and defence fields with ministers from both countries.

Marape noted that the bilateral leaders' dialogue since 2022 initially focused on border issues but has now expanded to commerce, trade, education, and health.

He also expressed optimism about future collaborations, noting there are many opportunities and challenges ahead in the Asia-Pacific region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor