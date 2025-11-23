INS Sahyadri participates in bilateral exercise AUSINDEX 2025 alongside HMAS Ballarat of Royal Australian Navy in Northern Pacific

Canberra [Australia], November 23 : The Indian Naval Ship INS Sahyadri, a proud example of India's indigenous defence capabilities, recently participated in the bilateral exercise AUSINDEX 2025 alongside HMAS Ballarat of the Royal Australian Navy in the Northern Pacific.

This exercise marked a significant milestone in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and Australia.

According to the Indian Navy, the warships and aircraft of the two navies conduct intensive joint naval drills and operations in the Northern Pacific. The exercise is aimed at significantly boosting interoperability and deepening the strategic partnership between the two maritime nations.

The warships and aircraft of both navies conducted intense joint operations, focusing on anti-submarine warfare, gunnery exercises, and advanced flying operations.

AUSINDEX 2025 reinforced the growing ties between India and Australia, underscoring their shared commitment to a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

INS Sahyadri, a Shivalik-class guided missile stealth frigate, showcased India's maritime prowess and its ability to operate effectively in distant waters. This exercise demonstrates India's growing blue-water capabilities and its active role in global maritime affairs. This comes shortly after the recently concluded Malabar Exercise.

Australia, India, Japan, and US forces participated in Exercise Malabar 2025 in and around Guam, November 10-18.

This year marks the 29th iteration of the Malabar exercise, which began in 1992 as a bilateral exercise between the United States and India. The exercise has since evolved in scope and complexity, now including Japan and Australia.

Participants included Royal Australian Navy Anzac-class frigate HMAS Ballarat (FFH 155), Indian Navy Shivalik-class guided-missile stealth frigate INS Sahyadri (F 49), and Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer JS Hyuga (DDH 181). US participation included a P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Commander, Task Force 72, a US submarine assigned to Commander, Task Force 74, an explosive ordnance disposal mobile unit assigned to Commander, Task Force 75, and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) operating under Commander, Task Force 70 and DESRON 15, the Navy's largest DESRON and the US 7th Fleet's principal surface force.

Earlier in October, the Indian and Australian armies had concluded the fourth edition of their joint military exercise, AustraHind 2025, with a closing ceremony held at Irwin Barracks in Perth.

AustraHind 2025 focused on joint company-level operations in open and semi-desert areas. The troops carried out missions involving joint planning, tactical drills, and coordination in humanitarian and peacekeeping scenarios.

The exercise also served as a platform to integrate emerging military technologies and improve coordination between the two forces during joint combat operations.

The successful conclusion of this year's edition further deepens cooperation and trust between the two sides, reflecting their shared commitment to peace, stability, and a free Indo-Pacific.

