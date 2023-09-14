Insecurity surge in Afghanistan following four murders in 36 hours

Kabul [Afghanistan], September 14 : Insecurity has risen across Afghanistan, with four murders recorded in Nangarhar, Takhar, Faryab, and Oruzgan in the last 36 hours, reported Khaama Press on Wednesday.

In the most recent occurrence, a son in Nangarhar province killed his father with an axe.

According to security officials in the province, the sun killed his father in the Dara-e-Noor district of Nangarhar province on Tuesday. The spokesperson for the Nangarhar provincial security, Abdul Basir Zabuli, did not provide the cause for the murder but did say that the offender had fled the scene.

In another incident in Takhar province, an unknown assailant assassinated a former commander of the People's Uprising on Monday this week. According to reports, this former commander was assassinated as he walked to the mosque.

Meanwhile, a young boy was killed in Faryab province, according to reports. He was shot and died Monday night in the Khwaja Sabzposh district, according to the Khaama Press. The victim was named as Ahmad, and he had lately returned from Iran, according to the local sources.

On the other hand, a farmer was brutally murdered in the “Khas Oruzgan” district of Oruzgan province. According to reports, this incident occurred in the Hazara-populated area of “Joy-e-Naw" on Tuesday.

The motive behind the murder have not been determined yet.

This comes in the wake of a recent UN report stating that 218 military personnel and government employees were unlawfully slain in Afghanistan during the Taliban administration's two years in power, according to Khaama Press.

The interim government officials, on the other hand, have repudiated and rejected this report.

