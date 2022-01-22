Interest subventions on home loans key to 'Housing for All', says NAREDCO Prez
By IANS | Published: January 22, 2022 02:33 PM2022-01-22T14:33:03+5:302022-01-22T14:40:23+5:30
New Delhi, Jan 22 With a target in hand to achieve ‘Housing for All by 2022, the Centre ...
New Delhi, Jan 22 With a target in hand to achieve ‘Housing for All by 2022, the Centre should consider providing full interest subvention on affordable loans for those who are purchasing their first home, said Rajan N. Bandelkar, President of National Real Estate Development Council
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app