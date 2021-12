Iran bans travelers from Omicron-hit European, African countries from entering

Iran's Tourism Ministry announced on Sunday a 15-day halt in travel from the United Kingdom, France, Norway, Denmark and eight African countries amid fears over the Omicron coronavirus variant.

Deputy Tourism Minister Ali Asghar Shalbafian said in a statement that entry would be denied to foreigners coming by land, air and transiting through third countries if they departed from the blacklisted ones.

Iran reported 1,857 new COVID-19 cases and 52 virus-related deaths in the past day. The country's first case of infection with the highly mutated Omicron strain was confirmed last Sunday. (ANI/Sputnik)

( With inputs from ANI )

