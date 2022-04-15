Iran calls for inclusive government in Afghanistan

Iran has called for the creation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, local media reported.

"We also consider the recognition of the interim government of Afghanistan conditional on the formation of an inclusive government in this country," TOLOnews quoted Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran as saying.

Meanwhile, in Kabul, the Development and Justice Party does not consider the current Afghan government to be "inclusive", the Afghanistan-based media said.

It further said that the leader of the party has called on the Islamic Emirate to establish a government in Afghanistan based on the share of all ethnic groups in the country.

"We ask the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to respond positively to the legitimate demands of the international community," TOLOnews quoted Sayed Javad Hosseini, leader of the Development and Justice Party as saying.

Hosseini also criticized human rights violations and a violation of the amnesty decree by the Islamic Emirate.

The situation of human rights in Afghanistan has worsened since the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power in August last year.

Although the fighting in the country has ended, serious human rights violations continue unabated.

The Taliban have committed and continue to commit human rights violations including extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances, torture, arbitrary detentions, a massive rollback of the rights of women and girls, censorship of and attacks against the media.

( With inputs from ANI )

