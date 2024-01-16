Iran defends "precise and targeted" strikes in Iraq, Syria amid regional tensions

Tehran [Iran], January 16 : Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday defended the recent strikes by the Revolutionary Guards in Iraq and Syria, labelling them as a "precise and targeted" operation aimed at deterring security threats, CNN reported.

The move adds to the escalating tensions in the region, coinciding with Israel's ongoing conflict in Gaza.

According to Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani, the strikes targeted a "terrorist headquarters" in Idlib, Syria, and a "Mossad-affiliated centre" in Erbil, Iraq. Kanaani emphasised the precision of the operation, stating that ballistic missiles were used to identify and strike the "headquarters of criminals."

"The Islamic Republic identified and targeted the headquarters of criminals using ballistic missiles in a precise and targeted operation," CNN quoted Kanaani as saying.

The Iranian spokesperson asserted that the strikes were conducted "in defence of (Iranian) sovereignty and security" and as a countermeasure against terrorism.

Kanaani emphasised, "Iran always supports peace, stability and security in the region and respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries, while at the same time using its legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats."

This recent attack on Idlib marks the first time Iran has struck western Syria, representing one of the longest-range ballistic missile attacks in the country's history. The situation has raised concerns about the potential for the Israeli military campaign in Gaza to escalate into a full-scale war in the Middle East, with potentially catastrophic humanitarian, political, and economic consequences.

While this is not the first time Iran has targeted Syria, with a similar strike in 2017 against ISIS targets in retaliation for an attack on Iran's parliament and the mausoleum of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khamenei, the recent developments underscore the increasing volatility in the region, CNN reported.

IRGC-affiliated media, Tasnim News, reported that the strikes in Idlib targeted the headquarters of the Turkistan Islamic Party, further highlighting the complex dynamics at play in the region.

