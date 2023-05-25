Iran disbands 'terrorist' group plotting 'sabotage'

Tehran, May 25 Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has said that it has disbanded a "terrorist" group plotting "sabotage" in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, the IRGC's official news outlet Sepah News reported.

Acting on intelligence information, the IRGC forces tracked and busted the group in a surprise attack, foiling its attempts to plan any "terrorist" acts, the report quoted a statement by the Quds Base of the IRGC's Ground Force as saying on Wednesday.

Two "terrorists" were killed and one arrested in the operation, with a number of weapons, ammunition rounds, explosives and telecommunication devices confiscated, according to the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor