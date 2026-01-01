Iran Embassy in India says millions condemn US, Zionist regime for "state-sponsored terrorism" amid unrest

New Delhi [India], January 12 : Iran's Embassy in India on Monday stated that millions of people across Iran have condemned what it described as state-sponsored terrorism by the United States and the Zionist regime.

In a post on X, Iran in India said, "Breaking now: #Iran speaks with one voice as millions nationwide condemn the state-sponsored terrorism of the United States and the Zionist regime."

The embassy's remarks came amid heightened tensions in Iran, as large-scale pro-Iran demonstrations were held across several cities and provinces, including Tehran, with tens of thousands taking to the streets to express support for the nation and denounce what authorities described as armed acts of "terrorism" by protestors who took to the streets against the current regime, Iranian state broadcaster Press TV reported.

According to Press TV, rallies were held in several areas, including Azerbaijan province and the central city of Arak. Visuals aired from the province showed massive crowds participating in rallies, waving national flags and chanting slogans in support of Iran, while condemning the violence and organised unrest that has gripped the country over the past 15 days. Similar scenes were reported from Arak, where large numbers of demonstrators gathered for what were described as pro-Iran, anti-terror protests.

Press TV reported that the nationwide rallies were organised to reject what officials described as foreign-backed unrest and oppose alleged attempts to turn protests into violence.

The demonstrations follow days of unrest in the Islamic Republic, after it witnessed anti-government rallies driven by soaring inflation, economic hardship and mounting public anger over governance.

Amid the unrest, at least 544 people have been killed and more than 10,681 individuals have been arrested and transferred to prisons, according to the Human Rights News Agency.

Against this backdrop, Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said that there was clear evidence "linking this deadly violence to Mossad terrorists," as reported by Press TV.

Araghchi was referring to a post by former US State Secretary and CIA Director Mike Pompeo, who on X on January 2 said, "The Iranian regime is in trouble. Bringing in mercenaries is its last best hope. Riots in dozens of cities and the Basij under siege - Mashhad, Tehran, Zahedan. Next stop: Baluchistan. 47 years of this regime; POTUS 47. Coincidence?"

Pompeo added in the same post, "Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them," triggering speculation that the anti-government unrest could be foreign-backed, particularly by the US and Israel, to overthrow the Khamenei regime, which has been in power since 1979.

As protests and counter-demonstrations continue across Iran, authorities have also addressed public concerns over disruptions linked to internet-related issues and their impact on key services.

Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation has said that flights across the country are continuing as usual despite disruptions linked to recent internet-related issues, amid widespread unrest triggered by a sharp collapse in the local currency.

According to Al Jazeera, Majid Akhavan, spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organisation, said all flights are "operating normally and without problems" and airport services are fully functioning.

Akhavan said passengers concerned about flight status due to recent connectivity problems "can obtain up-to-date information directly from airport sources", the official Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported.

In recent days, several foreign air carriers have suspended flights to Iran as protests have intensified, Al Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of pro-government demonstrators have taken to the streets following calls by Iranian officials to show support for the government.

Iranian state television aired visuals from Tehran showing large crowds moving towards Enghelab Square in the capital. It also broadcast slogans raised by demonstrators, including "Death to America!" and "Death to Israel!" Others were heard chanting: "Death to the enemies of God!"

Live footage also showed a funeral procession for security forces killed in Shahrud city in Semnan province, along with pro-government demonstrations held in cities including Kerman, Zahedan and Birjand "in condemnation of recent terrorist events", Al Jazeera reported.

State broadcasters described the rallies as an "Iranian uprising against American-Zionist terrorism".

In the midst of the ongoing unrest, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi accused the US and Israel of instigating what he termed a "terrorist war" inside Iran, stating that "enemies have miscalculated their moves".

The situation remains linked to wider regional escalations, as Israel and the United States heavily bombed Iranian nuclear and other sites in a 12-day war last June.

The unrest has also had an impact on global markets, with oil prices responding to heightened geopolitical risk.

On the markets front, oil prices dipped slightly after earlier gains, with the protests in Iran and the US seizure of Venezuela's oil supplies continuing to raise geopolitical risks.

The US President warned Tehran of consequences if demonstrators are harmed, while Iran cautioned against outside interference. Trump said he was weighing possible military action against Iran amid reports of a violent crackdown.

"We're looking at it very seriously," Trump told reporters on Air Force One. "The military is looking at it and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination."

