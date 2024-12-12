Iran, Qatar urge action to halt Israeli attacks on Syria

Tehran, Dec 12 Iran and Qatar called on Thursday for urgent efforts to end Israel's attacks on Syria's infrastructure and its ongoing occupation of the Arab state.

In a phone call, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani discussed the latest developments in Syria, stressing the need for continued bilateral and multilateral consultations to help stabilize Syria and form an inclusive political system with the participation of the Syrian people, according to a statement from the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's government, Israel has significantly increased airstrikes across Syria, along with ground operations targeting critical military infrastructure. The Israeli military has also crossed into the demilitarized buffer zone established under the 1974 ceasefire agreement between Israel and Syria, taking control of border areas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) condemned "U.S. and Israeli attacks" on Syria's infrastructure, calling them a continuation of "aggressions" and violations of Syria's sovereignty.

The IRGC, in a statement on its official news outlet, Sepah News, accused the United States and Israel of exploiting the current instability to target Syria's vital centers and interfere in the country's internal affairs.

During his meeting with the visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Aqaba on Thursday, King Abdullah II of Jordan also reiterated the country's respect for the choices of the Syrian people while emphasising the importance of safeguarding Syria's security and the safety of its citizens.

Following the meeting, Blinken wrote on social media platform X that he and the Jordanian king discussed developments in Syria and the importance of "an inclusive transition to an accountable, representative government in Syria chosen by the Syrian people," among other topics.

