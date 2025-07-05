Iran reveals video showing Israeli strike on Evin Prison facility in Tehran

Tehran, July 5 Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei on Saturday released a video capturing the aftermath of Israel's strike on “Evin Prison's medical facility” in Tehran, claiming that 79 people were killed in the attack.

“With each passing day, new dimensions of Netanyahu’s war crimes in Tehran and other Iranian cities targeted by the Israeli regime’s aggression are displayed to the public. The video below captures the aftermath of the Israeli regime’s 23 June brutal assault on Evin Prison's medical facility where inmates' families & friends had gathered to visit their loved ones,” Baqaei said in a post on X.

“They were trapped & burned to death under the rubble alongside a number of staffers and passersby: 79 precious lives perished as the result of Israel's cruel war crime. No person of good conscience can remain silent in the face of such cruelties that are grave violations of international humanitarian law and blatant war crimes. This Israeli regime must be unequivocally condemned and held accountable for the flagrant atrocity crimes it perpetrated against Iranians,” the post added.

Earlier, Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, stated that an Israeli airstrike targeted the gate of Tehran’s Evin Prison, a large and heavily fortified facility where Iran reportedly detains political prisoners, journalists, academics, human rights activists, foreign nationals and others.

“In accordance with the directive of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and myself, the IDF is currently striking with unprecedented force regime targets and governmental oppression entities in the heart of Tehran, including - the Basij headquarters, Evin Prison for political prisoners and regime opponents, the "Destroy Israel" clock in Palestine Square, internal security headquarters of the Revolutionary Guards, the ideology headquarters, and additional regime targets,” Katz said in a post on X following the attack.

On the other hand, UN experts, earlier on Friday, expressed alarm over the crackdown in Iran since hostilities began on June 13, 2025 and the subsequent ceasefire.

“Post-conflict situations must not be used as an opportunity to suppress dissent and increase repression,” the experts said.

They also condemned the deteriorating conditions faced by prisoners transferred from Evin Prison after Israeli attacks on its facilities.

“Prisoners were reportedly moved to the Great Tehran Penitentiary and to Qarchak Prison and held in abysmal conditions. The fate and whereabouts of some prisoners remain unknown, placing them outside the protection of the law, a situation that amounts to enforced disappearances,” read a statement of the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights.

