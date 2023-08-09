Iran seeks more info on 1998 killing of diplomats in Mazar-i-sharif 

Tehran [Iran], August 9 : The Iranian Foreign Ministry in a statement has marked the killing of Iranian diplomats in Afghanistan in 1998 as a "bitter and unforgettable" atrocity, reported The Khaama News Agency on Tuesday.

Speaking on its anniversary, the Iranian Foreign Ministry urged Aghanistan's interim Taliban administration to provide more details of the incident that claimed the lives of eight Iranian diplomats and a journalist in Mazar-i-sharif.

As per The Khaama News Agency, Iran has declared August 8 as Nationa Reporter Day as on this day the Taliban stormed the Iranian consulate in Mazar-i-sharif.

Meanwhile, the ministry added that it was “in contradiction with the moral, humanitarian and international commitments.”

The Khaama News Agency reported that Iran accused the Taliban of being responsible for the deaths following the attack, but the Taliban denied this, saying that "renegade forces" had killed the Iranians instead.

This comes when an Iranian delegation is on a visit to Kabul to speak with Taliban representatives about a variety of topics, including water rights, reported Khaama Press on Tuesday citing an official.

The spokesperson for Iran's foreign ministry, Naser Kenani, reportedly stated in a press conference on Monday that various topics, including water rights, were discussed.

