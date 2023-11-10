Iran, Tajikistan call for formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 10 : Iran, Tajikistan have called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan, TOLO News reported.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the two nations seek the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan that includes all ethnic groups and religions, during a joint news conference with President Imam Ali Rahman of Tajikistan.

Raisi, while speaking at the conference, accused America of destruction, murder, slaughter and backwardness in Afghanistan.

"We believe that a government should be established in Afghanistan that represents all ethnicities, religions and the people of Afghanistan and can take lasting steps towards the progress of this country," Raisi said, as per TOLO News.

"During the negotiations, we discussed the international and regional issues, especially the situation in Afghanistan, the Palestinian issue, and the problems of other regions of the world," Imam Ali Rahman said.

However, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that their government is inclusive and asked countries not to interfere in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan's internal issues should be left to the Afghans, and other countries should not interfere in its type of system, because Afghanistan has been the source of external interventions for the past 40 years, which have had no results," Mujahid added, as per TOLO News.

According to some political analysts, the Islamic Emirate should take practical steps for the sake of the country's progress in forming an inclusive government.

"Afghans also want a government that they see themselves involved in, a government that does not belong to only one class, and the world has also told the Islamic Emirate. It is good for the Emirate to establish an inclusive government as soon as possible," Wahid Faqiri, a political analyst, told TOLO News.

Earlier, the acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, said that the international community has not yet provided a clear definition of the establishment of an inclusive government in Afghanistan.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor