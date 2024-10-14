Iranian, French Presidents discuss ways to end conflict between Hezbollah, Israel

Tehran, Oct 14 Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron have explored ways to stop the conflict and achieve a ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel.

In a phone call, the two sides discussed the latest developments in West Asia, especially the escalation of tension in Lebanon, according to a statement published on Sunday on the website of the Iranian President's office.

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran had always wanted West Asia to be a safe region far from war and tension and welcomed the cessation of hostilities, Xinhua news agency reported.

He noted that Iran would welcome and support any proposal to ensure calm, peace, and stability in the region, calling on the French President to, along with other European states' leaders, continue efforts to compel Israel to stop its "genocide and crimes" in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Pezeshkian also commended the French government's condemnation of Israeli actions in Lebanon and its calls for an end to arms delivery to Israel.

For his part, Macron called on the Iranian President to support a "general de-escalation" in Gaza and Lebanon, stressing Iran's responsibility "to use its influence in this direction with the destabilising actors that enjoy its support," according to the French President's office.

The phone talk between the two leaders comes amid a sharp escalation of tension between Israel and Hezbollah since late September.

On Sunday, Hezbollah claimed a drone attack on an army base in northern Israel that killed at least four soldiers and wounded dozens more.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military continued its airstrikes on Lebanon, and its troops battled militants across the border.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported on Sunday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon since October 8, 2023, has reached 2,306, with injuries totalling 10,698.

