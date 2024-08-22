Islamabad administration revokes NOC for Imran Khan's party's public gathering slated to take place today

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 22 : The No Objection Certificate (NOC) has been revoked by the Islamabad administration for the public gathering of Imran Khan founded Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which is slated to take place in Tarnol on August 22, Thursday, as reported by ARY News.

Tarnol is a small town and suburb located about 3 miles north-west of Islamabad.

The Chief Commissioner of Islamabad presided over the Intelligence Committee meeting where the decision was made. The district argued that religious organisations had also demanded protests and added that under these conditions, authorisation for the public meeting cannot be given.

However, despite the administration cancelling the NOC, PTI Islamabad President Amir Mughal stated that the public meeting will still take place according to schedule, ARY News reported.

He stated that the party had chosen to hold the meeting according to schedule and that they have a constitutional and legal right to engage in "peaceful" political conflict.

Amir Mughal extended an invitation to the public to join him for the "peaceful" meeting on August 22 at 4 p.m.

The Islamabad High Court on July 24 declared the order of the Chief Commissioner to revoke the NOC for the Tehreek-e-Insaf public gathering in the capital city, null and void.

A formal ruling spanning five pages was issued by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, instructing the Islamabad administration to reevaluate the PTI's motion for a notice of correction in compliance with the law.

In addition to overturning the Chief Commissioner's July 5 order to cancel the NOC, the Islamabad government was ordered by the IHC to justify its decision to accept or deny the PTI's appeal, reported ARY News.

The PTI's request would be regarded as pending before the administration, the court decided.

The IHC declared in its ruling that it was illegal for the NOC to be revoked without giving PTI prior notice, reported ARY News.

Imran Khan's party further filed a petition in the court against the Chief Commissioner's order for revoking the NOC for a public gathering on July 6 near Tarnol Chowk in Islamabad.

The contempt of court plea was filed in Islamabad High Court against the suspension of NOC for PTI Islamabad power show.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor