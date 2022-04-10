Islamabad HC to hear plea on Monday to put Imran Khan, other ministers on ECL

Islamabad High Court will hear the petition seeking to include the former Pakistan Minister Imran Khan in the exit control list (ECL) on Monday.

A petition was filed at the Islamabad High Court to include Imran khan, Foreign Affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry, and others on the ECL, ARY News reported.

ECL is an Ordinance to provide for the control of the exit of certain persons from Pakistan, according to The News International.

The petitioner pleaded to order an investigation into the Imran Khan's allegations regarding the US conspiracy against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and also requested the court to order a probe into the attempts to damage Pakistan's image by ending ties with the United States (US).

It sought trial under the High Treason Act.

Meanwhile, Imran Khan's government lost the no-confidence motion in Pakistan's National Assembly and now they will elect their new PM on April 11 (Monday).

The Imran Khan government was ousted from power in Pakistan at the end of high political drama in the National Assembly with the Supreme Court had earlier overturned the decision of the Deputy Speaker to reject the opposition sponsored no-confidence motion against the ruling coalition.

The vote finally took place in the National Assembly past midnight with 174 members voting in favor of the motion in the 342-member House. During the vote, members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were not present.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif, who is currently the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, is all set to become the next Prime Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor