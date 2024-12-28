Israel Air Force strikes area of weapons transfer to Hezbollah from Syria

Jerusalem [Israel], December 28 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that Friday morning Israel Air Force fighter jets attacked infrastructure at the Janta crossing on the Syria-Lebanon border, which was used to transfer weapons through Syria to the terrorist organization Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"These attacks are another part of the IDF's effort to hinder the transfer of weapons from Syrian territory to Lebanese territory and to make it difficult for the terrorist organization Hezbollah to rehabilitate the axis of the transfer of weapons," said the IDF.

These efforts include the assassination of the commander of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, Muhammad Jafar Katzir, in early October in Beirut and his designated replacement, Ali Hassan Harib, a few weeks later in Damascus. Along with them, several other senior commanders in the unit, which is responsible for attacks on Israel, were eliminated. (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor