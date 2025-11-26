"Israel and India facing same challenges when it comes to counter-terrorism", says Israeli envoy on 17th anniversary of 26/11

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 : The terror threats faced by India and Israel are similar and have brought the two countries closer on security and intelligence cooperation, said the Israeli envoy to India on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Speaking toin Mumbai on Wednesday, Yaniv Revach said both nations face "the same challenges" in confronting terrorism.

"Israel and India are facing the same challenges when it comes to counter-terrorism. We understand India's perspective when it comes to fighting terrorism, and we also respect the fact that India understands Israel's right to defend itself against terrorist activities," Revach said.

He highlighted the growing defence partnership, noting that Israel's battlefield experience has shaped cooperation with India.

"We have a lot of defence cooperation between India and Israel. Luckily, Israel has combat-proven capabilities, and we are glad to share them with our Indian friends," he said.

Revach also drew a direct comparison between cross-border threats faced by the two countries, the Consul General said India deals with terror coming from Pakistan, while Israel faces attacks from Gaza, Lebanon and Yemen.

"India and Israel are also facing terror coming from other countries and states. You're facing it from Pakistan, and we're facing terror activities coming from Gaza, from Lebanon, and also in Yemen..."

Earlier in the day, Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, paid tributes to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, emphasising Israel's strong support for India.

Azar said that the shared experiences of the fight against terrorism are what form the foundation of the deep and enduring partnership between India and Israel.

In a video message shared on X, he said, "Today, as India marks the anniversary of the horrific 26-11 Mumbai terror attacks, I, the people of Israel, stand with you, the people of India, just as we did on that dark day and every year since. 26-11 was not only an attack on Mumbai, but it was also an attack on humanity. It targeted people of every community, every nationality, every faith, Indians and Israelis alike. Unfortunately, Israel knows this pain."

He added, "We know what it means to lose innocent lives to terrorism. And we know what it means to fight back with courage, clarity, and determination. Our shared experiences are what form the foundation of our deep and enduring partnership. Today, we remember the victims of 26-11. We honour the brave officers, security forces, and first responders who protected the city with extraordinary sacrifice, and we stand in solidarity with the families whose lives were forever changed. Israel is and will always remain committed to working with India to defeat terrorism in all its forms. As we remember 26-11, we reaffirm our shared values, freedom, democracy, and the unwavering belief that life must always triumph over hate. India, you are not alone. Israel stands with you today, always."

Earlier, French Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou paid tribute to the victims on the 17th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attack. He reaffirmed the unequivocal condemnation of terrorism and said that France stands together with India in combating this scourge.

This year marks 17 years since terrorists from the Pakistan-backed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) unleashed mayhem on the streets of India's financial capital, Mumbai, on November 26, 2008. Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route, and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300 in some of the busiest parts of the city.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

The scars left by the tragic event continue to haunt those who witnessed it and the families who lost their loved ones. The bullet marks at Leopold Cafe and Nariman House, the bust of Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble, who gave up his life while capturing the lone surviving Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Ajmal Amir Kasab, and the streets of South Mumbai keep alive the memory of the gruesome terror attack.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was handed the death penalty, and two years later, hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune.

