Israel Attacks Iran: Iraq Suspends Flights Until Further Notice Due to Regional Tensions

Iraq suspended all flight operations at its airports on Saturday until further notice, citing "regional tensions" in the Middle East, according to the Iraqi state news agency INA as reported by Reuters. The decision follows Israel’s early morning “precise” strikes on Iranian military bases, which led Tehran to close its airspace.

'We'll Do Whatever Necessary to Defend Israel': IDF

In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel—right now the Israel Defense Forces is conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.



In a video statement, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) declared, “In response to months of continuous attacks from the regime in Iran against the State of Israel, the Israel Defense Forces are now conducting precise strikes on military targets in Iran.” The IDF added that since October 7th, Israel has faced relentless attacks from Iran and its regional proxies on seven fronts, including direct assaults from Iranian territory.