Israel busts Hamas terror network in Bethlehem, 40 arrested

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 14 (ANI/TPS): Israeli security forces have foiled a major Hamas terror network in the Bethlehem area, preventing planned attacks against civilians and soldiers, authorities said.

"The thwarting of this infrastructure prevented significant bombing and shooting attacks," the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police said.

Over recent weeks, around 40 operatives were arrested in more than 15 coordinated operations. Weapons, including M16 rifles, were seized from the cells. Investigations revealed that senior Hamas operatives recruited the squads, acquired arms, and prepared attacks, with one team reportedly ready to strike imminently. (ANI/TPS)

